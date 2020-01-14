Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OT

Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OT

FOX Sports Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OTThe Washington Capitals lost 4-3 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens despite Alex Ovechkin scoring his 699th career goal
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ovechkin passes Selanne on all-time goals list [Video]Ovechkin passes Selanne on all-time goals list

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin scores in the 1st period to tally his 685th career goal, passing Teemu Selanne on the NHL all-time goals list for 11th all-time

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 699th career goal, closing in on another milestone, but the Washington Capitals dropped their third in a row, losing...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FloydBustillos

Floyd Bustillos "Ovechkin Scores 699th Goal, Capitals Lose to Canadiens in OT" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/CupPOQh5Cu 37 seconds ago

therealnesss18

ryan RT @SportsCentre: ONE AWAY: #Capitals' Alex Ovechkin scores his 699th career goal in first period against #Canadiens. He was held off the s… 52 minutes ago

Siouxforever5

Gretch Kativa Berg RT @JasonGregor: Ovechkin scores his 699th...That is his 22nd goal against Carey Price. Most he has is 24 against Marc-Andre Fleury and Hen… 1 hour ago

104K4NJ1

Атıyа عطیہ अतीया RT @SNstats: #ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin scores his 699th career goal & his 22nd goal against Carey Price 2 hours ago

iLetsPlayBall

Lets Play Ball MTL@WSH: Ovechkin scores off draw for 699th goal https://t.co/sRDgmtMofS via @NHL 2 hours ago

JasonGregor

Jason Gregor Ovechkin scores his 699th...That is his 22nd goal against Carey Price. Most he has is 24 against Marc-Andre Fleury… https://t.co/4iEG240pwt 2 hours ago

barr_ryan711

Ryan RT @NoVa_Caps: #ALLCAPS' Alex Ovechkin Scores 699th Goal Against Canadiens; One Goal Shy Of Hitting 700 https://t.co/HEhJTwm16k 2 hours ago

plnadrofsky

Patti RT @NBC4Sports: 699 FOR THE GREAT 8: Alex Ovechkin scores his 699th career goal against the Canadiens to snap a 5 game scoreless streak! #C… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.