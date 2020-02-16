Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Muzzin helps Maple Leafs blank Penguins 4-0

Muzzin helps Maple Leafs blank Penguins 4-0

FOX Sports Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Muzzin helps Maple Leafs blank Penguins 4-0Jake Muzzin had a goal and two assists, Frederik Andersen made 24 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Penguins 02/18/20

NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Penguins 02/18/20 02:39

 Extended highlights of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Pittsburgh Penguins

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Leafs avenge brutal loss to Penguins with shutout victory in rematch

After two listless, disheartening performances, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe wanted to see "signs of life" from his team.
CBC.ca

Matthews, Campbell lead Maple Leafs past Senators 4-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Auston Matthews scored and Jack Campbell made 24 saves for his third win in four games with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a 4-2...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

HuyNgo76276571

NTH News Jake Muzzin helps Maple Leafs blank Penguins 4-0 See details at: https://t.co/rv0PbkfvFK https://t.co/WRToaPeqqB 1 hour ago

astockeyWTAE

Andrew Stockey #Penguins now tied with #Capitals for Metropolitan Division lead #WTAE https://t.co/9LeVGL4UVv 1 hour ago

937theFan

93.7 The Fan Maple Leafs beat Penguins 4-0 https://t.co/otYVWM5CMu via @937thefan 1 hour ago

GoErieSports

GoErieSports Muzzin helps Maple Leafs blank Penguins 4-0 https://t.co/f1VrlalpTI https://t.co/KWXN1MuTIY 1 hour ago

GoErie

GoErie Muzzin helps Maple Leafs blank Penguins 4-0 https://t.co/wzIm3HXX8P https://t.co/XX59wWZ0wC 1 hour ago

WuFourqurean

Wu Fourqurean "Muzzin Helps Maple Leafs Blank Penguins 4-0" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/7kd3KyrMAU 1 hour ago

SkaterSkip101

Skater Skip "Muzzin Helps Maple Leafs Blank Penguins 4-0" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/yqRsC4Wb1p 1 hour ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Muzzin helps Maple Leafs blank Penguins 4-0 https://t.co/UjCfl2BlrD 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.