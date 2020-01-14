RSSFeedsCloud Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OT https://t.co/dMWS9pwnQT 4 minutes ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore All eyes were on Alex Ovechkin needing two goals to reach 700 in his career. The other No. 8 on the ice scored twic… https://t.co/G5ywVbQyP2 12 minutes ago amezzicoscie RT @SNstats: #ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin scores his 699th career goal & his 22nd goal against Carey Price 28 minutes ago Alphonse Hinz "Ovechkin Scores 699th Goal, Capitals Lose to Canadiens in OT" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/IhH0IJrEDB 39 minutes ago marketprdaily Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OT https://t.co/OtdNz9wHl5 48 minutes ago marketprdaily Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OT https://t.co/Td2cqgdgNC 48 minutes ago Connie Donoghue RT @660NEWS: Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OT @Sportsnet https://t.co/wDpjPMTqZD 1 hour ago 660 NEWS Calgary Ovechkin scores 699th goal, Capitals lose to Canadiens in OT @Sportsnet https://t.co/wDpjPMTqZD 1 hour ago