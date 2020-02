Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Jake Muzzin had a goal and two assists, Frederik Andersen made 24 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 on Thursday night. Toronto bounced back nicely after dropping three of four, including a 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. It was Andersen's second shutout of the season and