Happy Maha Shivratri 2020: Images & quotes

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020
Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival which honours Lord Shiva. It is one of the most popular festivals in India, which is celebrated annually. The festival is also known as the 'Great night of Lord Shiva'. On this auspicious day, devotees observe a full-day fast and go to temples in the evening for praying.
