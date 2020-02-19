|
IND vs NZ 1st Test: Kyle Jamieson's triple threat debut as India struggle at 122/5 at tea
Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
After dominating the first session, New Zealand made further inroads to leave India struggling on Day One of the first Test at the Basin Reserve on Friday.
Starting the session at 79/3, India could add just 43 runs in the 27 overs they batted before the Tea break. New Zealand bowlers managed to pick two wickets in the...
