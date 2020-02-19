Global  

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Kyle Jamieson's triple threat debut as India struggle at 122/5 at tea

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
After dominating the first session, New Zealand made further inroads to leave India struggling on Day One of the first Test at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

Starting the session at 79/3, India could add just 43 runs in the 27 overs they batted before the Tea break. New Zealand bowlers managed to pick two wickets in the...
Matt Henry called into New Zealand’s first Test squad as Wagner’s cover

Though Kyle Jamieson is in line to make a Test debut, Henry, who has played 12 Tests and 52 ODIs, is also in the mix.
Hindu

Cricket: Kyle Jamieson to debut for Black Caps against India, but decision still to be made on Ajaz Patel

Cricket: Kyle Jamieson to debut for Black Caps against India, but decision still to be made on Ajaz PatelBlack Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson will make his test debut against India tomorrow, but a decision on Ajaz Patel's return to the side is still to be made, as the...
New Zealand Herald

