CL: Jose Mourinho uses injury woes to escape inspection of Tottenham style

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
CL: Jose Mourinho uses injury woes to escape inspection of Tottenham style*London:* Jose Mourinho had his excuses ready made for a 1-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig that leaves Tottenham needing to recreate their escape acts of last season to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals. Already without Harry Kane due to a long-term hamstring injury, the news that Son Heung-min could miss the rest of...
 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reflects on the club's 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. Tottenham suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie with RB Leipzig but Mourinho has faith his "fantastic group of players" can salvage a win.

