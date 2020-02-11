Global  

CL: Atalanta thrash Valencia 4-1

Friday, 21 February 2020
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini hailed a performance his club will "remember forever" after the Italian side crushed Valencia 4-1 on Wednesday to take a giant step closer to reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time. Dutch wing-back Hans Hateboer scored twice on 16 and 62 minutes, sandwiching goals from...
News video: UCL Round of 16: what to expect from this week's matches

UCL Round of 16: what to expect from this week's matches 01:47

 The Champions League Round of 16 is back and it kicks off today! Here's what you need to know about this week's matches.

900 Years of Hate - Derby Days Lombardia- Brescia Calcio v Atalanta B.C. [Video]900 Years of Hate - Derby Days Lombardia- Brescia Calcio v Atalanta B.C.

In Episode 3, the final episode for this season, we head to Lombardy, Italy, for the first derby in more than a decade between Brescia Calcio and Atalanta B.C

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 57:55


Over 2.5 goals at Atalanta vs Valencia 8/11 for Wednesday’s Champions League showdown

Competition: Champions League Market: Over 2.5 goals Odds: 8/11 @ Bet 365 In what could be yet another lively contest in Italy this week, Atalanta will look to...
Sport24.co.za | Atalanta thrash Valencia on night to 'remember forever'

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini hailed a performance his club will "remember forever" after the Italian side crushed Valencia.
