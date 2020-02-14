Global  

WTA cancels Xi'an Open due to coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The women's Xi'an Open tennis tournament scheduled for next month in China has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Tour said in a statement https://www.wtatennis.com/news/1616580/xi-an-open-canceled-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak.
