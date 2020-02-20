NFL notebook: Owners approve new CBA, await players
Friday, 21 February 2020 () After months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collective bargaining agreement, with a vote by the players on ratification apparently the only hurdle remaining for the new pact to be approved.
