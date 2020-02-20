Global  

NFL notebook: Owners approve new CBA, await players

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
After months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collective bargaining agreement, with a vote by the players on ratification apparently the only hurdle remaining for the new pact to be approved.
 NFL Expected to Add More Playoff Teams Under New CBA The NFL playoffs would be expanded to include 14 teams, seven from each conference, and the regular season would be increased to 17 games per team under the new collective bargaining agreement. Only one team from each conference would receive a...

Recent related news from verified sources

Owners approve proposed CBA; player vote next

NFL owners on Thursday voted to approve terms of a new proposed CBA, sending the vote to the players ahead of a potential agreement.
ESPN

NFL owners discuss labor deal proposal to players

The NFL's labor committee has met before presenting to the owners the current state of ongoing negotiations with the players' union on a new labor agreement
FOX Sports


