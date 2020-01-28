Global  

One News Page > Sports News > Roger Federer out for weeks after knee surgery, to miss French Open

Roger Federer out for weeks after knee surgery, to miss French Open

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
*Paris:* Roger Federer has undergone surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem and said Thursday he would be out of action until after the French Open while his rivals backed the 38-year-old to return as strong as ever. The 20-times Grand Slam winner revealed on his Facebook account that he underwent surgery in Switzerland...
