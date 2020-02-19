May sign tremendous trade deal with India: Trump

Friday, 21 February 2020 () "We're going to India, and we may make a tremendous deal there," Trump said in his commencement address at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony in Las Vegas. Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.
Ahead of his first visit to India on Feb 24-25, US pres Donald Trump expressing dissatisfaction with the country said that a big trade deal will be off for now. He has often called India the tariff king and it is largely over this sticking point that India and US have not reached an agreement on a...