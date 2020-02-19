Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > May sign tremendous trade deal with India: Trump

May sign tremendous trade deal with India: Trump

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
"We're going to India, and we may make a tremendous deal there," Trump said in his commencement address at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony in Las Vegas. Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump calls Modi 'friend', but says 'not treated well by India'| OneIndia News

Trump calls Modi 'friend', but says 'not treated well by India'| OneIndia News 01:29

 Ahead of his first visit to India on Feb 24-25, US pres Donald Trump expressing dissatisfaction with the country said that a big trade deal will be off for now. He has often called India the tariff king and it is largely over this sticking point that India and US have not reached an agreement on a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Will talk trade with PM Modi’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit [Video]‘Will talk trade with PM Modi’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit

US President Donald Trump has said that he will talk trade with PM Modi during his visit to India. He said that India imposes one of the highest tariffs in the world on US goods.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published

India builds wall to hide poor people during Trump visit [Video]India builds wall to hide poor people during Trump visit

AHMEDABAD, INDIA — Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to India next week, Indian authorities decided to build a wall to welcome the big American cheese. No just kidding. They built it to hide a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

May sign 'tremendous' trade deal during India visit: US President Donald Trump

Trump also indicated that the talks on this might slow down if he did not get a good deal because he will put America first.
DNA

Donald Trump keeps everyone guessing about `tremendous` trade deal with India

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. 
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee May sign tremendous trade deal with India: Trump https://t.co/G7MXZIxABI https://t.co/we6NGS78W7 48 minutes ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You May sign tremendous trade deal with India: Trump https://t.co/wzS3kdFCUs 58 minutes ago

TOITopStories

TOI Top Stories May sign tremendous trade deal with India: Trump https://t.co/zSZ6u8MTKm 1 hour ago

henne38

mona RT @Oneindia: "We're going to #India, and we may make a tremendous deal there," US President Donald Trump said. #NamasteTrump @realDonaldT… 2 hours ago

Oneindia

OneIndia "We're going to #India, and we may make a tremendous deal there," US President Donald Trump said. #NamasteTrump… https://t.co/c7Y4glQx2R 2 hours ago

kapildsharma

Kaps 🇮🇳 RT @dna: May sign 'tremendous' trade deal during India visit: US President Donald Trump https://t.co/6RjxCiKB0k 3 hours ago

dna

DNA May sign 'tremendous' trade deal during India visit: US President Donald Trump https://t.co/6RjxCiKB0k 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.