Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he can envisage Liverpool FC emulating his former Arsenal side by going the whole Premier League season unbeaten. The Merseyside outfit have made an incredible start to the new Premier League season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won all but one of their games in the top flight. Liverpool FC […]



The post Arsene Wenger makes admission about Liverpool FC going unbeaten appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

