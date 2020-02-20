Global  

Arsene Wenger makes admission about Liverpool FC going unbeaten

The Sport Review Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Arsene Wenger has admitted that he can envisage Liverpool FC emulating his former Arsenal side by going the whole Premier League season unbeaten. The Merseyside outfit have made an incredible start to the new Premier League season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won all but one of their games in the top flight. Liverpool FC […]

Arsene Wenger gives his verdict on Liverpool’s chances of beating Arsenal’s unbeaten record

Arsene Wenger believes Liverpool can beat Arsenal’s record for the most league matches unbeaten. The Gunners famously went 49 games unbeaten between 2003 and...
talkSPORT

Arsene Wenger delivers verdict on whether Liverpool can beat Arsenal's Invincibles record

Arsenal great Arsene Wenger has been talking about Liverpool and whether they can edge past the Gunners' Premier League unbeaten record
Football.london

