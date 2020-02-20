Global  

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 1st Test between India and New Zealand
News video: India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News 01:55

 Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be looking to leave the disappointment of the ODI whitewash behind and aim to continue their in the Test cricket as they take on New Zealand in the opening game at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

India vs NZ 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News

Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be looking to leave the disappointment of the ODI whitewash behind and aim to continue their in the Test cricket as they take on New Zealand in the..

'Exciting challenge': Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match

India are all set to lock horns with 'Kiwis' in 1st Test match. 'Men in Blue' were seen practicing at the nets in Wellington. Head coach Ravi Shastri was also seen during practice session. New Zealand..

1st Test Live: India 122/5 at tea on Day 1 vs NZ

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 1st Test match between India and New Zealand on Times of India.
IndiaTimes

India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Green pitch, windy ground challenges for batting team


Indian Express Also reported by Hindu

Ayushi Biswas

Ayushi Biswas RT @toisports: 1st Test | #INDvNZ | #NZvIND Rain forces early stumps on Day 1 in Wellington with India 122/5 in 55 overs (@mayankcricket 3… 52 seconds ago

adi

adi RT @Outlookindia: Day 1, Stumps | #Rain washes out final session. #AjinkyaRahane and #RishabhPant unbeaten on 38 and 10 respectively. #IND… 7 minutes ago

Soumyadeep Das

Soumyadeep Das 🇮🇳 RT @CricketNDTV: Play on Day 1 of 1st Test between India, New Zealand called off due to rain. India 122/5 (A Rahane 38*, R Pant 10*) #INDv… 8 minutes ago

Outlook Magazine

Outlook Magazine Day 1, Stumps | #Rain washes out final session. #AjinkyaRahane and #RishabhPant unbeaten on 38 and 10 respectively.… https://t.co/mtIqTxIvN5 9 minutes ago

TOI Sports

TOI Sports 1st Test | #INDvNZ | #NZvIND Rain forces early stumps on Day 1 in Wellington with India 122/5 in 55 overs (… https://t.co/t33dIK6BcT 11 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: #INDvNZ 1st Test: Rain washes out final session, India 122/5 (Rahane 38*, Jamieson 3/38) at stumps on Day 1 against New Z… 11 minutes ago

HT Sports

HT Sports #INDvNZ 1st Test: Rain washes out final session, India 122/5 (Rahane 38*, Jamieson 3/38) at stumps on Day 1 against… https://t.co/7Hkh2zj3jI 12 minutes ago

AVI NASH

AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: Latest visuals show that covers are still there on the pitch #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND LIVE SCORECARD: https://t… 12 minutes ago

