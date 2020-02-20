Global  

NBA notebook: Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right shoulder, Nets general manager Sean Marks announced Thursday.
