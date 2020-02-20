Global  

Ravi Shastri recalls his Test debut at Wellington exactly 39 years ago

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
*Wellington:* India's head coach Ravi Shastri recalled the days when he made his international debut exactly 39 years ago. In a conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara on the eve of the first Test between India and New Zealand here, Shastri said that he would have never believed that he would be visiting the same venue in India...
 India are all set to lock horns with 'Kiwis' in 1st Test match. 'Men in Blue' were seen practicing at the nets in Wellington. Head coach Ravi Shastri was also seen during practice session. New Zealand were seen sweating it out ahead of 1st Test.

