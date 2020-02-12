Global  

Rangers' Ianis Hagi applauds Ibrox crowd after Europa League brace in epic comeback

Daily Star Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Rangers' Ianis Hagi applauds Ibrox crowd after Europa League brace in epic comebackRangers mounted an incredible comeback in the Europa League after going two goals down to Braga before Ianis Hagi scored twice in a 3-2 victory
Hagi hopes heroics made dad Gheorghe proud

Ianis Hagi hopes he made dad Gheorghe proud after rescuing Rangers’ Europa League dreams with his Braga double.
Belfast Telegraph

Journalist delivers verdict on potential permanent Rangers move for Ianis Hagi this summer

Rangers correspondent Jordan Campbell gives a verdict on Ianis Hagi's permanent signing.
Football FanCast


