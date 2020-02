Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

All you need to know ahead of the boxing event of the year. What is it? Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury, the rematch. The first, which took place in December 2018, ended in a split-decision draw. When is it? The fight will take... All you need to know ahead of the boxing event of the year. What is it? Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury, the rematch. The first, which took place in December 2018, ended in a split-decision draw. When is it? The fight will take... 👓 View full article