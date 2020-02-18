Global  

Martin Braithwaite: Why have Barcelona signed a Middlesbrough flop?

BBC Sport Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Why have Barcelona signed Leganes forward Martin Braithwaite? And should they be allowed to? BBC Sport looks at the answers.
News video: Barcelona present new signing Braithwaite

Barcelona present new signing Braithwaite 00:58

 Martin Braithwaite expresses his happiness after joining the "best club in the world".

Leganes have 'suffered a lot of damage' says CEO as Barcelona sign Braithwaite [Video]Leganes have "suffered a lot of damage" says CEO as Barcelona sign Braithwaite

Martin Ortega says the club cannot understand the rule that has allowed Barcelona to sign Martin Braithwaite, causing 'irreparable damage'.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:12Published


Barcelona to sign Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona are putting the finishing touches on a deal to sign Martin Braithwaite from Leganes, according to Sport. There were apparently two names in the final...
SoccerNews.com

Martin Braithwaite: Barcelona make emergency signing from Leganes

Barcelona complete the controversial signing of striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes for 18m euros (£15m).
BBC Sport

