Remembering Tyson Fury’s Undertaker moment in first Deontay Wilder fight, a moment Mike Tyson watched in amazement
Friday, 21 February 2020 () When Tyson Fury hit the deck in Los Angeles in 2018, it appeared his title dream was over. In the twelfth round at the Staples Center, WBC champion Deontay Wilder unleashed a ferocious combination that floored the challenger. Everyone thought it was over, including former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. “And then he got up,” he […]
Tyson Fury says he is prepared for "war" ahead of his fight against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas. Fury proclaimed Saturday's WBC heavyweight title rematch with Wilder "the biggest fight of the last 50 years in the heavyweight division". The Mancunian's reception was rapturous compared to champion...