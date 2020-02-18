Global  

Cricket-ICC open to talks on new events amid India opposition - source

Reuters India Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is open to talks with member countries on its proposed events for the 2023-31 period, a source at the global governing body told Reuters, an approach that could head off a clash with financial powerhouse India.
