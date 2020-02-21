Global  

Mo Farah: Ex-UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner says he advised athlete to leave Alberto Salazar in 2015

Mo Farah: Ex-UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner says he advised athlete to leave Alberto Salazar in 2015

BBC Sport Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Former UK Athletics chairman Ed Warner says he tried to convince Mo Farah to leave his now disgraced ex-coach Alberto Salazar in 2015.
