Nuno Espirito Santo dares Wolves fans to dream of Europa League glory after Espanyol demolition

Independent Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Diogo Jota's hat-trick on top of Ruben Neves's stunning volley has put one foot in the last-16 for Wolves
Nuno: Wolves still working on incomings [Video]Nuno: Wolves still working on incomings

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo thanks Ryan Bennett for his time at the club ahead of a loan move to Leicester, and suggests they are still working on incomings.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published

Nuno condemns object throwing fans [Video]Nuno condemns object throwing fans

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo criticises home fans for throwing objects during their 3-2 comeback win over Manhchester City at Molineux

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published


Vinagre 'really close' to return

Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Wolves have no fresh injury worries for tomorrow's Europa League clash with Espanyol – while Ruben Vinagre is 'really close'...
Express and Star

Subbuteo stars flick way into Europe

Nuno Espirito Santo's first-team have a big double-header against Espanyol coming up – but they are not the only Wolves side to have played in Europe this...
Express and Star

Independent

The Independent RT @IndyFootball: Nuno dares Wolves to dream of Europa League glory after Espanyol rout https://t.co/zrpkSVKEtK 18 minutes ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Nuno dares Wolves to dream of Europa League glory after Espanyol rout https://t.co/zrpkSVKEtK 19 minutes ago

