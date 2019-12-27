Nuno Espirito Santo dares Wolves fans to dream of Europa League glory after Espanyol demolition

Diogo Jota's hat-trick on top of Ruben Neves's stunning volley has put one foot in the last-16 for Wolves



Recent related videos from verified sources Nuno: Wolves still working on incomings Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo thanks Ryan Bennett for his time at the club ahead of a loan move to Leicester, and suggests they are still working on incomings. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:35Published 3 weeks ago Nuno condemns object throwing fans Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo criticises home fans for throwing objects during their 3-2 comeback win over Manhchester City at Molineux Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:50Published on December 27, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Vinagre 'really close' to return Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Wolves have no fresh injury worries for tomorrow's Europa League clash with Espanyol – while Ruben Vinagre is 'really close'...

Express and Star 2 days ago



Subbuteo stars flick way into Europe Nuno Espirito Santo's first-team have a big double-header against Espanyol coming up – but they are not the only Wolves side to have played in Europe this...

Express and Star 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this The Independent RT @IndyFootball: Nuno dares Wolves to dream of Europa League glory after Espanyol rout https://t.co/zrpkSVKEtK 18 minutes ago Indy Football Nuno dares Wolves to dream of Europa League glory after Espanyol rout https://t.co/zrpkSVKEtK 19 minutes ago