Westbrook tossed: 'I just got to control myself'

ESPN Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Rockets guard Russell Westbrook got his 13th technical foul and was ejected Thursday night against the Warriors and acknowledged that he needs to hold himself to a higher standard.
