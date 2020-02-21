Global  

Football: Wellington Phoenix make big step towards A-League playoffs with win over Western United

New Zealand Herald Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Football: Wellington Phoenix make big step towards A-League playoffs with win over Western UnitedWellington Phoenix 2Western United 0 It's a beautiful time to be a Wellington Phoenix fan.The team took a large step towards a finals appearance with this 2-0 victory over Western United on Friday night, while the Yellow Fever...
