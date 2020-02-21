Pragyan Ojha takes to Twitter to announce retirement from international cricket Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who snared 10 wickets during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013, announced retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect on Friday.



Tendulkar's final Test in Mumbai against the West Indies in November 2013 also became the last of the 33-year-old...

