Pragyan Ojha takes to Twitter to announce retirement from international cricket

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Veteran Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who snared 10 wickets during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013, announced retirement from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect on Friday.

Tendulkar's final Test in Mumbai against the West Indies in November 2013 also became the last of the 33-year-old...
