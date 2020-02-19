Elena Rybakina downs Karolina Pliskova to reach Dubai semis, Garbine Muguruza bows out

Kazakhstan`s Elena Rybakina produced another upset by beating second seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6(1) 6-3 at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships on Thursday to move into the semi-finals.

