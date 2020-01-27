Juventus are still in a big race for the Serie A crown. The champions of Italy have one point lead over Lazio and are three points ahead of Inter Milan in the... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
Tweets about this
Super League Chelsea star Emerson at centre of transfer battle between Juventus and Inter Milan https://t.co/cDC6VLjwCm 11 minutes ago
Chelsea FC News Chelsea star Emerson at centre of transfer battle between Juventus and Inter Milan https://t.co/lDcqXFuKEG https://t.co/CcP7dfmoP3 43 minutes ago