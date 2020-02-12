Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav rips through Australia with back-to-back wickets

Global  

Hosts Australia lose Rachael Haynes and Ellyse Perry in successive balls as India's Poonam Yadav takes back-to back wickets in a thrilling opening game at the Women's T20 World Cup.
 Indian women's cricket team started its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World cup on a winning note as they defeated favourites Australia by 17 runs in a low-scoring game in Sydney.

