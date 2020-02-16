Global  

Man City star Raheem Sterling tells Spanish press he is ‘open to challenges’ and refuses to rule out Real Madrid move

talkSPORT Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling has refused to rule out moving to Real Madrid in the future, suggesting he is ‘open to challenges’ ahead of Man City’s Champions League clash with the La Liga giants. Speculation about the 25-year-old potentially joining Real has intensified following Manchester City’s two-year ban from European football for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. […]
