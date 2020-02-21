Lennox Lewis says Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are the top two heavyweights and have best chance of becoming undisputed champion
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Remarkably, 54-year-old Lennox Lewis remains the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Boxing has been waiting for a unification fight ever since his victory over Evander Holyfield in 1999. On Saturday, one of the biggest fights in a generation could potentially edge the division closer to finding Lewis’ successor. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder […]
