Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Lennox Lewis says Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are the top two heavyweights and have best chance of becoming undisputed champion

Lennox Lewis says Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are the top two heavyweights and have best chance of becoming undisputed champion

talkSPORT Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Remarkably, 54-year-old Lennox Lewis remains the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Boxing has been waiting for a unification fight ever since his victory over Evander Holyfield in 1999. On Saturday, one of the biggest fights in a generation could potentially edge the division closer to finding Lewis’ successor. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch 01:04

 Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1). The much-anticipated rematch comes on the heels of their epic 2018 bout that resulted in a draw. Fury led most of the match on the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia [Video]Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia [Video]Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lennox Lewis EXCLUSIVE: ‘Tyson Fury concussed Deontay Wilder in the first fight, he has the power to knock him out’

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis has rubbished claims Tyson Fury isn’t powerful enough to stop Deontay Wilder. Fury and Wilder meet...
talkSPORT

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury make weight and begin final preparation for their massive title fight on Feb. 22 | PBC on FOX

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury make weight and begin final preparation for their massive title fight on Feb. 22 | PBC on FOXHeavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and Lineal Champion Tyson Fury clear the final hurdle of weighing in and now are making final preparations for their February...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.