Jurgen Klopp sends touching letter to 10-year-old Manchester United fan who asked him to ‘stop Liverpool winning the title’

talkSPORT Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Just when you think you can’t love Jurgen Klopp any more… A young Manchester United fan was left stunned when he received a personal reply from the Liverpool manager, after writing to the boss asking him to STOP the Reds from winning the title! Ten-year-old Daragh Curley, from County Donegal in Northern Ireland, sent the […]
