Women's WT20: Poonam Yadav takes 4/19 as India defeat Australia by 17 runs

Poonam Yadav took four wickets as India defeated the defending champions Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Australia.



Chasing 133, Australian openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy provided a steady start as the duo put on 32 runs for the first...


