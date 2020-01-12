Global  

Women's WT20: Poonam Yadav takes 4/19 as India defeat Australia by 17 runs

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Poonam Yadav took four wickets as India defeated the defending champions Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Australia.

Chasing 133, Australian openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy provided a steady start as the duo put on 32 runs for the first...
 Indian women's cricket team started its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World cup on a winning note as they defeated favourites Australia by 17 runs in a low-scoring game in Sydney.

