Women's WT20: Poonam Yadav takes 4/19 as India defeat Australia by 17 runs
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Poonam Yadav took four wickets as India defeated the defending champions Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Australia.
Chasing 133, Australian openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy provided a steady start as the duo put on 32 runs for the first...
Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bamboozled Australia as India opened the seventh edition of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup with a stunning upset of the reigning... Reuters India Also reported by •Zee News •News24 •BBC News