"Let's Bring In the Lot of Them!" – Lionel Messi on Players Potentially Leaving Manchester City Due to Champions League Ban (Video)

Friday, 21 February 2020
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi discussed the situation that surrounds Manchester City at the moment, and expressed his view that it would feel strange not to have the current Premier League title holders in the Champions League for two seasons, especially given the amount of money they spent and the quality of the players they have. […]

The post “Let’s Bring In the Lot of Them!” – Lionel Messi on Players Potentially Leaving Manchester City Due to Champions League Ban (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
