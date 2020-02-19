Global  

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav spins match in India's favour upsetting defending champions Australia

Friday, 21 February 2020
India upset defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 campaign opener in Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday.
News video: ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News

ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News 02:29

 Indian women's cricket team started its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World cup on a winning note as they defeated favourites Australia by 17 runs in a low-scoring game in Sydney.

Women's T20 WC Live: Aussies put India into bat

Check live score, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2020 match between India Women vs Australia Women on Times of India.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC SportDNAHinduIndian Express

T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav heroics inspire India to decimate Australia in opener


Indian Express Also reported by •DNAHinduThe AgeNews24Zee News

MisaBharti

Dr. Misa Bharti RT @TheQuint: #PoonamYadav led the way as India downed defending champions Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the 2020 ICC Women'… 2 minutes ago

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Poonam Yadav claims 4-19 as India stun hosts Australia https://t.co/4UIcCoBTlA 3 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @HTSportsNews: .@T20WorldCup - How Poonam Yadav, the Indian spin wizard, sunk Australia #PoonamYadav #INDWvsAUSW #iccwomensT20worldcup… 5 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Poonam Yadav claims 4-19 as India stun hosts Australia https://t.co/TLDzrM0kZQ 6 minutes ago

CricNewsHub

Cricket News Hub Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav rips through Australia with back-to-back wickets https://t.co/uGq1rkCGv2 https://t.co/3BSYPonxJ1 6 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo Women's T20 World Cup highlights: Poonam Yadav claims 4-19 as India stun hosts Australia https://t.co/3Yb7FSJAm3… https://t.co/kIX7F6Hjgz 7 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint #PoonamYadav led the way as India downed defending champions Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the 2020… https://t.co/nodRMbI46H 7 minutes ago

AIPCMaha

AIPC - Maharashtra A big congratulations to our Women in Blue ! Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India… https://t.co/618XCc5tFN 7 minutes ago

