NFL RB Marshawn Lynch to have 'substantial' role in HBO's Westworld Season 3

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Marshawn Lynch returned to the football field this season, but that didn't stop him from making a "substantial" appearance on HBO's "Westworld."
News video: Westworld Season 3 - HBO

Westworld Season 3 - HBO 02:50

 Westworld Season 3 - HBO - trailer Plot synopsis: Live without limits in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. From executive producers Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan and J.J. Abrams, comes this dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of...

Westworld Season 3 on HBO - Official Trailer [Video]Westworld Season 3 on HBO - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the HBO series Westworld Season 3 starring Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood, Luke Hemsworth, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul and Ed Harris! Release Date: March 15, 2020..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:40Published

Westworld Season 3 – Premiere Date [Video]Westworld Season 3 – Premiere Date

Westworld - Season 3 – Premiere Date Announce - 2020 (HBO) - March 15, 2020 03.15.20 #Westworld

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

HBO: Lynch has 'substantial role' in 'Westworld'

Running back Marshawn Lynch appears prominently in the trailer for Season 3 of HBO's "Westworld," and a network spokesperson said Beast Mode is expected to have...
ESPN

Watch the Hidden ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer – Because of Course There’s a Hidden Trailer (Video)

HBO finally gave “Westworld” fans the Season 3 trailer they’d been waiting months for yesterday. Actually, they gave us more than one — you just had to...
The Wrap Also reported by •Just Jaredengadget

