Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides Jordan Henderson injury update ahead of West Ham clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides Jordan Henderson injury update ahead of West Ham clash

Football.london Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides Jordan Henderson injury update ahead of West Ham clashLiverpool will be without midfielder Jordan Henderson for the Premier League clash with West Ham on Monday, with Jurgen Klopp confirming the extent of his injury
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp: Henderson injury could be worse

Klopp: Henderson injury could be worse 00:50

 Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury 'could be worse' but admits he will be out for around three weeks.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp: 'Nice of Werner to compliment Liverpool' [Video]Klopp: 'Nice of Werner to compliment Liverpool'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp distanced himself from suggestions that Timo Werner will move to Anfield in the summer, but added the RB Leipzig forward's compliments about the club were nice.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published

Klopp saviours 'difficult' victory as Liverpool edge closer to 'special' title [Video]Klopp saviours "difficult" victory as Liverpool edge closer to "special" title

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp talks about his team's 18-match winning streak after beating West Ham United 3-2 in the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update ahead of West Ham clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool FC’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on...
The Sport Review

Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson injury will sideline him for three weeks, discusses letter to Man United fan and previews West Ham game

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is likely to be sidelined for around three weeks with a hamstring injury. The midfielder...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.