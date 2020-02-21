Global  

Big blow for Liverpool as Klopp reveals timeframe on Henderson absence

Team Talk Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has revealed how long Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for with the hamstring injury he suffered against Atletico Madrid.

