Bukayo Saka compared to Manchester United and Arsenal legends Ryan Giggs, Dennis Bergkamp and Paul Scholes by Robin van Persie

talkSPORT Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Former Arsenal captain Robin van Persie has likened Bukayo Saka’s assist for Alexandre Lacazette to the quality of Ryan Giggs, Dennis Bergkamp and Paul Scholes after victory over Olympiacos. The Gunners have one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League after Lacazette ended a frustrating night by tucking home a late winner in […]
