Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack

Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack

BBC Sport Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani releases an emotional video tribute to ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack, saying "it's OK to be vulnerable".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Flack died from 'embarrassment & shame'

Flack died from 'embarrassment & shame' 04:48

 Danny Cipriani says he believes his former girlfriend Caroline Flack was killed by "embarrassment and shame".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards [Video]Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards

Justin Bieber gets emotional in a new interview and Billie Eilish reacts. Harry Styles is robbed and pays tribute to Caroline Flack. Plus - Billie Eilish holds back tears at the BRIT Awards.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:57Published

Louise Redknapp pays tribute to Caroline Flack in heartfelt post [Video]Louise Redknapp pays tribute to Caroline Flack in heartfelt post

Louise Redknapp has remembered her "kindest, brightest friend" Caroline Flack in an emotional Instagram post following her death on Saturday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Danny Cipriani shares moving and emotional tribute video to his ex Caroline Flack

Danny Cipriani shares moving and emotional tribute video to his ex Caroline FlackDanny Cipriani has opened up about his own battle with severe depression
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •BBC NewsGloucester CitizenBelfast TelegraphTamworth HeraldBBC SportIndependent

Danny Cipriani: Gloucester to stage Sale match in support of mental health issues

BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Gloucester say they are "looking after" Danny Cipriani after he was abused on Twitter grieving for ex-girlfriend Caroline...
BBC Local News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndependentWales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UK_News_Plow

UK News Plow Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack https://t.co/F9A24rRQtZ +1 UKBot #UK #news 3 minutes ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack https://t.co/yOF1dEKfPy https://t.co/pN1W1tE3Ud 8 minutes ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack https://t.co/Q1ih3nHpQU https://t.co/8DwrdOpQNR 10 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack https://t.co/F9jmQYsXWk https://t.co/Kh2xVFdwet 10 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack https://t.co/JIxhmFYhUb https://t.co/e7uPJKRaYc 20 minutes ago

graballnew

GraballNews Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack https://t.co/bn9RrJB2jo https://t.co/Zzj3VGLVDt 22 minutes ago

EloquentJay

Jay M https://t.co/KCHqD9ZKmN ⁦@SkySportsNews⁩ why don’t you grow a pair a name ⁦@mikeparry8⁩ as the person you are talki… https://t.co/OfhT3g7igJ 4 days ago

sntcor

Sports News Today ⚽️ Cipriani abused after Flack tribute https://t.co/EFSSQMmoI2 https://t.co/tWQdoIixDp 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.