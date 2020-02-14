Competition: Premier League Market: Sheffield United win Odds: 10/11 @ Bet 365 Knowing that three points this weekend could see them skyrocket into the top-four, Sheffield United will welcome Brighton to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, battling from behind to snatch a dramatic 2-1 win over Bournemouth at Bramall Lane last time […] The post Sheffield United 10/11 to beat Brighton in Saturday’s Premier League matchup appeared first on Soccer News.

