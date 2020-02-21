Vince Goodwill: Nets should be worried about building franchise around injury prone Kyrie Irving Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Vince Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving being declared done for the season with a shoulder injury and discusses whether the Brooklyn Nets should worry about Kyrie's injury history. Vince Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving being declared done for the season with a shoulder injury and discusses whether the Brooklyn Nets should worry about Kyrie's injury history. 👓 View full article

