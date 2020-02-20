Frank Warren COLUMN: Anthony Joshua is in Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s slipstream, it’s time for him to step up and fight the best
Friday, 21 February 2020 () The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder rematch is now just one day away and it’s buzzing here in Las Vegas. The fight week atmosphere has been really lively because this is such a highly anticipated fight. It’s captured everybody’s imaginations. Everywhere you look there are billboards flashing with Tyson and Deontay’s faces. I wasn’t too […]
