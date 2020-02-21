No new Real Madrid deal for Ramos

Global  

According to a recent report from AS, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has not yet been offered a new deal with the Spanish giants. The desire of Ramos is to sign a new two-year deal with Real, but right now, the club aren’t sure as to whether or not they want to make that sort […]

In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

