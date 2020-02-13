Global  

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Jose Mourinho weighs in on heavyweight rematch and tries to lure Anthony Joshua’s next fight to Tottenham

talkSPORT Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has admitted he’s not likely to stay up into the early hours and watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2. Despite missing out on the mega rematch, live on talkSPORT this weekend, the Tottenham manager did make an attempt to recruit Anthony Joshua’s next fight for his club. Promoter Eddie Hearn previously confirmed […]
