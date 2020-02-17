Global  

Everything you need to know about Wilder vs. Fury II

FOX Sports Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Everything you need to know about Wilder vs. Fury IIWilder vs. Fury II promises to be one of the greatest fights in recent memory. Here's everything you need to know before they enter the ring on Saturday.
News video: Wilder, Fury engage in war of words ahead of rematch

Wilder, Fury engage in war of words ahead of rematch 01:36

 Fighters clash at pre-fight news conference, trading shoves and trash talk.

Fury and Wilder get physical at final pre-fight press conference [Video]Fury and Wilder get physical at final pre-fight press conference

Deontay Wilder controversially taunted rival Tyson Fury about his mental health battles in a fiery press conference ahead of Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title rematch. The pair kicked off their final..

Wilder-Fury Get into Shoving Match [Video]Wilder-Fury Get into Shoving Match

Wilder Fury

Skip and Shannon make their prediction for Wilder vs Fury II

Skip and Shannon make their prediction for Wilder vs Fury IISkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe make their prediction for Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's highly anticipated rematch this weekend.
Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Johnny Nelson explains why Fury should make Wilder ‘angry’ in order to win rematch

Former world champion Johnny Nelson has told talkSPORT that Tyson Fury should make Deontay Wilder ‘angry’ before their rematch on Saturday. The pair will...
