Roy Hodgson has backed Crystal Palace's attackers to spearhead a resurgence in their season as they chase a top half finish The post Hodgson urges Crystal Palace to retain belief in top half finish appeared first on teamtalk.com.



Recent related videos from verified sources Hodgson positive about his Palace future Roy Hodgson has revealed he held positive talks with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish this week over extending his stay at the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:16Published 2 weeks ago Why nearly 20% of Americans admit that they have lied about working out Have you ever lied about making it to the gym? Well, you're not alone since one in five (19 percent) have lied about working out. When it comes to the motives for pretending to go to the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published on January 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Crystal Palace news: Max Meyer on his future, Steve Parish talks transfers, Newcastle prediction Crystal Palace host Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend, with Roy Hodgson's Eagles looking to end a run of three straight defeats in the top...

Football.london 2 days ago



Roy Hodgson outlines his stance amid Crystal Palace contract offer Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has been offered a new contract to stay with the Eagles, with the 72-year-old's current deal set to expire at the end of the...

Football.london 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this