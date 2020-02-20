India in New Zealand 2020 Scoreboard

Friday, 21 February 2020 () Feb 21 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between New Zealand and India on Thursday at Wellington, New Zealand India are 122 for 5 India 1st innings Prithvi Shaw b Tim Southee 16 Mayank Agarwal c Kyle Jamieson b Trent Boult 34 Cheteshwar Pujara c BJ Watling b Kyle Jamieson 11 Virat Kohli c Ross Taylor b Kyle Jamieson 2 Ajinkya Rahane Not Out 38 Hanuma Vihari c BJ Watling b Kyl
Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be looking to leave the disappointment of the ODI whitewash behind and aim to continue their in the Test cricket as they take on New Zealand in the opening game at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.
Seamer Kyle Jamieson took five for 45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on day one of the second and final Test on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch before consolidating their..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:42Published
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of 2nd Test between India and New Zealand IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA •Zee News •Hindu •BBC Sport •Reuters India