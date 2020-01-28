Bruins acquire Ondrej Kase from Ducks for David Backes, 1st-round pick

The NHL-leading Boston Bruins freed up salary cap space Friday by trading veteran forward David Backes and a first-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Ondrej Kase puts home SHG Ondrej Kase skates in and dekes before sliding a backhander past Aaron Dell for the shorthanded goal to trim the Ducks' deficit to 2-1 Credit: NHL Duration: 00:45Published on January 28, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Bruins land Kase by trading Backes, 1st-round pick to Ducks BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins freed up salary cap space Friday by trading veteran forward David Backes and a first-round draft pick to the...

Seattle Times 53 minutes ago



Bruins acquire Kase from Ducks for Backes, pick Winger Ondrej Kase, who has rebounded from an injury plagued 2018-19 season with 7 goals and 16 assists, has been traded to the Bruins in exchange for David...

ESPN 2 hours ago





Tweets about this