Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bruins acquire Ondrej Kase from Ducks for David Backes, 1st-round pick

Bruins acquire Ondrej Kase from Ducks for David Backes, 1st-round pick

CBC.ca Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The NHL-leading Boston Bruins freed up salary cap space Friday by trading veteran forward David Backes and a first-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ondrej Kase puts home SHG [Video]Ondrej Kase puts home SHG

Ondrej Kase skates in and dekes before sliding a backhander past Aaron Dell for the shorthanded goal to trim the Ducks' deficit to 2-1

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bruins land Kase by trading Backes, 1st-round pick to Ducks

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins freed up salary cap space Friday by trading veteran forward David Backes and a first-round draft pick to the...
Seattle Times

Bruins acquire Kase from Ducks for Backes, pick

Winger Ondrej Kase, who has rebounded from an injury plagued 2018-19 season with 7 goals and 16 assists, has been traded to the Bruins in exchange for David...
ESPN


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.