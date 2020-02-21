Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Agar takes hat trick for Australia in T20 vs South Africa

Agar takes hat trick for Australia in T20 vs South Africa

FOX Sports Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Spin bowler Ashton Agar has taken a hat trick for Australia against South Africa in his first over of the series-opening Twenty20
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Agar hat trick, Australia thumps SA on return after scandal

Ashton Agar has taken a hat trick and helped Australia thump South Africa by 107 runs in the first Twenty20 in Johannesburg
FOX Sports

Agar hat-trick seals Australian thrashing of South Africa in first T20

Off-spinner Ashton Agar took a career-best 5-24, including a hat-trick, as the visitors beat the Proteas by a massive 107 runs at The Wanderers.
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News Agar takes hat trick for Australia in T20 vs South Africa https://t.co/LzwSoKlJHy 14 minutes ago

coinemama

CoineMama Agar takes hat-trick as Australia thrash SA https://t.co/9J7l2wvQxe https://t.co/510ThaCEYg 19 minutes ago

SinghPramod2784

Pramod Kumar Singh Ashton Agar of Australia takes a hat trick against South Africa in the first #T20 match at Wanderers.. #SouthAfrica #Australia @CricketAus 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.